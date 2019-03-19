Wisconsin road torn in half by floods, car crashes in gap

A severe crash serves as a reminder to always obey road signs.

A driver in Adams County, Wisconsin ignored the "road closed" signs and plummeted into a hole; which major flood waters created last week.

The driver suffered a broken collar bone and a hip injury, but she survived.

The county highway department's patrol superintendent said the repairs to the road won't happen for some time.

"The actual work.the repair itself would probably take three days to a week to actually accomplish," said Pat Pare, patrol superintendent for the Adams County highway department. "But right now, currently, we have no usable materials to build this roadway back up, to get it back where it needs to be."

Adams County said the flooding last week affected about 40 to 50 percent of all their roads.