Zero turn mowers recalled due to fire hazard

Around 3,850 Kubota zero turn mowers have been recalled due to a fire hazard, according to the Consumer Product Safety Commission.

The mower's throttle cable can make contact with internal electric wiring, posing a fire hazard, says CPSC. No injuries have been reported.

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled Zero Turn Mowers and contact an authorized Kubota dealer to schedule a free inspection and repair. These mowers were sold through authorized dealers nationwide.

