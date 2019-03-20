Mother accused of allowing man to sexually assault 5-year-old for $400

Authorities arrested a 36-year-old Texas woman who has been accused of permitting a 62-year-old man to sexually assault her 5-year-old daughter for $400.

According to officials with the Ector County Sheriff's Office, Shirley Harmon was charged on Sunday with aggravated sexual assault of a child, a first-degree felony.

Landreth was arrested on Jan. 14 but was released after he posted bail 10 days later. The assaults happened between 2017 and 2019. The final assault took place Jan. 7, according to the sheriff's office.

Harmon was arrested on March 4 on charges of endangering a child, a second-degree felony, after the Ector County Sheriff's Office said she failed to report that her daughter was being sexually abused by 62-year-old Gary Landreth.

According to officials, Harmon admitted in the interview that she knew that her daughter was being sexually assaulted by Landreth and continued to allow it. She received $400 to give Landreth access to the girl.

Copyright 2019 KCBD. All rights reserved.