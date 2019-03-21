DG infant cough syrup recalled, can cause vomiting and diarrhea

Kingston Pharma LLC. is recalling bottles of DG(TM)/health NATURALS baby Cough Syrup + Mucus because it has the potential to be contaminated with Bacillus cereus/Bacillus circulans, which has the potential to produce two forms of gastrointestinal illness, according to the FDA.

One of those illnesses is a syndrome primarily of vomiting, and the other of diarrhea, FDA says. No illnesses have been reported to date in connection with the use of DG(TM)/health NATURALS baby Cough Syrup + Mucus.

FDA says this syrup was distributed nationwide in Dollar General retail stores. Consumers who have purchased this product may return them to the place of purchase for a full refund.

See the full report here.

Copyright 2019 KPLC via Gray Television Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

