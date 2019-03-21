Wrinkly bulldog named Cadbury's newest bunny

He did it! Everyone put your paws together: Henri the English bulldog has been named the new Cadbury bunny.

NC bulldog named Cadbury's newest bunny / (Source: WECT)

Following a "ruff" competition, Henri and his adorable wrinkles beat out 4,000 other contests in Cadbury's first-ever Bunny Tryouts. He was among 20 semifinalists named last week.

This Easter, Henri, who lives with his owners Kathie and Tim Santillo, will star with the Cadbury bunny in an upcoming Clucking Bunny commercial expected to be released in April.

Henri's family will be given $5,000, which they plan to spend on Henri, and Cadbury will be donating $10,000 to the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals.

Henri is also training to become a therapy dog, and will visit hospitals and nursing homes once he becomes certified.