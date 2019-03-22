Canned dog food recall expanded due to elevated vitamin D

The recall for select Hill's Pet Nutrition canned dog food has been expanded due to elevated vitamin D, according to the FDA.

Ingestion of elevated levels of vitamin D can lead to potential health issues such as vomiting, loss of appetite, increased thirst, increased urination, excessive drooling and weight loss, the FDA says. Hill's has received a limited number of complaints of pet illness related to some of these products.

FDA says these products were distributed nationwide.

Pet parents in the U.S. who purchased the product with the specific lot/date codes should discontinue feeding and dispose of those products immediately or return unopened product to your retailer for a refund.

See the list of recalled dog food here.

