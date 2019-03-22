Wis. farmers travel to Neb. to aid others affected by flooding

Wisconsin farmers are banding together to collect items for the farmers in Nebraska affected by widespread flooding.

Joe Keller, a farmer in Columbia County and a member of the Sauk Prairie community, started the donation bins.

"I'm just a guy trying to go out and help," said Keller. "There's not too many farmers to help each other and we want to try and look out for each other."

He said seeing the photos and videos made him want to lend a hand.

"Mentally it has to be devastating and just depressing and wondering what the future brings," Keller said.

Keller says many of these farmers were already struggle before the rains and floods hit the area.

"Sad to say this will be the end for many," he said.

Two years ago, Keller did something similar and headed to Kansas to help farmers affected by fires.

"I'm calling this the Badger army going out to help," Keller said.

A farmer in Beaver Dam has offered to drive his semi-truck out to the Nebraska and Keller hopes to fill it with necessities some might need.

"The sky's the limit on what kind of donations we'll take along," he added.

Most importantly, they wants to give the flood victims hope.

"That people know there's people having a tough time and they're not forgotten about," Keller said.

The donation site is located at Wollersheim Winery in Prairie du Sac in the side parking lot. The gates to the wintery are open from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Keller will be collecting donations until 5 p.m. on Wednesday, March 27.

A list of suggested items can be found here.

WMTV NBC15 has sister stations in Nebraska who have seen first hand what the devastation has caused and have stepped up to help those affected by the flooding in Nebraska.

In partnership with the Nebraska Broadcasters Association and the Red Cross, we are #NebraskaStrong. We want you to be, too.

Consider making a donation Friday, March 22, between 5 a.m.-11 p.m. CST. The number to call is 1-844-278-8555. Funds go to the flood relief effort.