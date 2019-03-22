Range hoods recalled due to injury hazard

Air King America recalled around 5,000 Valencia wall-mounted range hoods due to injury hazard, according to the Consumer Product Safety Commission.

CPSC says the wall-mounting anchors provided with the range hoods do not adequately secure the hood to the wall, posing an injury hazard to the consumer. The company has received one report of a Valencia Range Hood coming loose from the wall soon after installation resulting in minor damage to the cook top.

Consumers should immediately stop using and inspect range hoods per the instructions provided at www.airkinglimited.com/recall to determine if your product is included in the recall, says CPSC. Air King will provide customers with the recalled unit's free replacement wall anchors and repairs by a qualified technician.

No injuries have been reported, CPSC says. This product was sold at distributors nationwide and online at HomeDepot.com, Lowes.com, and Amazon.

See the full list of affected products here.here.

