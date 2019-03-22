NebraskaStrong: Nebraska Gray Television stations to raise money for historic flood relief efforts

Nebraska is experiencing some of its worst flooding in decades.

Several Gray Television stations in Nebraska are joining efforts to help those in the state affected by the recent flooding.

On Friday, volunteers will take calls to raise money to aid relief efforts by the American Red Cross. People who want to help the people of Nebraska impacted by flooding can call 1-844-278-8555 between 5 a.m. to 11 p.m. CST/6 a.m. to 12 a.m. ET.

Dubbed #NebraskaStrong Drive for Flood Relief, this joint effort is also done in partnership with Nebraska Broadcasters Association and the American Red Cross.

The Nebraska stations helping to raise the money include KSNB in Scottsbluff, KNOP-TV in North Platte, KSNB in Hastings, 10/11 Now (KOLN/KGIN) in Lincoln and WOWT in Omaha.

To donate directly to the Red Cross online at https://www.redcross.org/donate and select "Disaster Relief."

Click here to find out more about where the money is going.

A number of entities volunteered their people's time and services to bring this event to life. Omaha Steaks donated the use of their call center which will be staffed by Red Cross volunteers. Personnel from the office of Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts, the Nebraska State Patrol, the American Red Cross, KETV, and the NBA have all contributed their time and expertise.

Red Cross volunteers will staff a phone bank at a multiline Omaha Steaks call center. Organizers expect a very high call volume so wait times are inevitable.

Those who aren't able to give during Friday's event, or who prefer to mail a check, are encouraged to send their donation to one of the following Red Cross chapters:

Omaha:

American Red Cross

2912 S. 80th Ave.

Omaha NE 68124

Lincoln:

American Red Cross

220 Oakcreek Drive

Lincoln, NE 68528

Grand Island (serves communities west of Lincoln):

American Red Cross

404 E. 3rd St.

Grand Island, NE 68801