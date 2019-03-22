Look up: Northern lights to dip into the Midwest

Mother Nature's putting on a light show Friday night and early Saturday.

The Space Weather Prediction Center has issued a G2 geomagnetic storm alert. That means North America is in for a space spectacular.

The aurora borealis should be visible across the northern tier of states, dipping as far as south as Iowa in the middle of the country and Washington and Maine on the coasts.

Canada's Northern Lights Centre says the northern lights are "the result of collisions between gaseous particles in the Earth's atmosphere with charged particles released from the sun's atmosphere."

The changes in color are due to the type of gas particles that are colliding with the particles from the sun.

Pale green and pink are the most common colors. Shades of red, yellow, green, blue and violet have been reported.

If the conditions are right, the effect can be beautiful.

The best viewing times are expected to be early Saturday. Viewing conditions will depend on the weather in your area.

To see the northern lights, you'll need a good view of the northern horizon.

Also, the darker the better.

Get away from the city so the light pollution won't overshadow the subtle flickers.

