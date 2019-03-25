Social media reunites families with their pets after flooding in Nebraska

Champ is back with his family.

Officials at shelters didn't know where all the found pets belong, so they decided to use social media to try and reach their owners.

The elderly boxer and his humans were brought together again after losing each other during this month's flooding in Nebraska.

Social media helped them reconnect over the weekend.

For four days, Champ was wandering along the Blue River trying to find his way home. An officer found him weak and covered in mud, barely able to walk.

"He went missing about a week ago, shortly before the flood that flooded our back creek happened," said Amanda McColery, Champ's owner. "We've been looking for him as much as we could the past several days and saw his face on the (Facebook page for the) Beatrice Humane Society."

The officials at the shelter didn't know where the dog was from, so they decided to use social media to try and reach his owners.

"There are times where we'll have stray dog posts that only 4,000 or 5000 people will see, and last time I looked 24,000 people had seen his post today," Carlee Fiddes, the Shelter Manager at the Beatrice Humane Society, said Sunday.

There are several Facebook pages filled with stories of lost pets being found.

One of them, called Lost & Found Animals of the March 2019 Midwestern Floods, was started by Sabrina Birge, a Nebraska native who's living in Tennessee.

"It's really been hard because if I was still in Nebraska I would be boots on the ground, and that tears me up to see my fellow Nebraskans hurting like they are," she said.

Sabrina has been manning the pages and has paired up a lot of missing pets with their owners.

"I don't know how many times I've broken down and cried because I can only do so much," Birge said. "It seems like there's so much more that needs done."

