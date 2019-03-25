Homeless Florida man calls cops after people he paid for sex don't show

When Jon Omer Sengul called the police last Friday, he probably didn't imagine he'd be the one going to jail.

The West Palm Beach Police Department said he wanted to report that he paid four people $500 to come to his hotel room for sexual relations. The people he paid, however, never showed up.

Police said Sengul, who is homeless, became so enraged he called to make a report, according to WPTV.

An officer responded to the call at a Days Inn and gave Sengul a chance to clarify his report, asking if he was soliciting a person for sex.

He was handcuffed after confirming that was his intention.

Authorities took him to the Palm Beach County Jail where he was charged with a single county of soliciting a prostitute. The arrest report showed it was his first offense.

His bond was set at $500 and he bailed out Sunday afternoon.

