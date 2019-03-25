Florida man killed after using metal pole to get pigeon off power line

A 35-year-old Florida man lost his life Saturday while trying to retrieve a pigeon he cared for from a power line.

Deputies from the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office found Elian Garcia-Rivera around 3 p.m. They told The Palm Beach Post he used a 20-foot aluminum pool pole to try and move his bird, but accidentally touched the live power line.

The shock threw him to the ground between a large pigeon coop and a fence.

Paramedics transported him to a local hospital where he passed away.

"There are no words to say," according to a man who identified himself as Garcia-Rivera's brother Julian, but wouldn't give his full name. "We never knew something like this could happen."

Garcia-Rivera is survived by two young daughters. Julian told local media he has another brother who lives in Cuba.

