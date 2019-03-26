Teen charged with abandoning puppy that was struck by train in Ohio

A 17-year-old has been charged for abandoning a dog that animal rescuers are calling a miracle after he was hit by a train in Hamilton but somehow survived the incident.

Trooper lost both hind legs and one eye after being struck on March 13.

According to Sheriff Richard Jones, the 17-year-old admitted to abandoning Trooper and his sibling at a park in Lindenwald around 10:30 p.m. the same day the puppy was struck.

"If the juvenile would have just taken the dogs to the shelter, Trooper may not be injured today. I am sure Trooper will find a great forever home but his limited quality of life could have been prevented if this individual made a better decision," Jones said.

The teen was charged with cruelty and abandoning animals.

Trooper's sibling was located in Fairfield.

Though Trooper is just starting down the road to rehabilitation, Dr. Marlo Perich with the Care Center is hopeful that he will find a forever home that will work well with his special needs.

"He's probably not a candidate for prosthetics. We did look into that as a potential option," he said. "He's not going to have legs to walk on. A lot of those dogs can have a really great life just being in a (wheelchair)."

The humane society is accepting donations to help cover the cost of Trooper's medical care. If you would like to donate, you can learn more through the society's website.

