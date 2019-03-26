“I didn’t know if I’d make it out of the house”: Habitat for Humanity workers stabbed on site of home rebuild

Two Richmond Habitat for Humanity workers were stabbed March 23 on the work site of a home they were rebuilding.

One of the victims, Kayla Reyes, 18, said she and her site supervisor were wrapping up construction for the day, when a man approached the home, on the 200 block of West 34th Street.

Reyes said the man demanded money, and then pulled out a knife.

"My mind was racing and blank at the same time," she said.

Reyes earned a paid apprenticeship at the Richmond branch of Habitat for Humanity, last summer. She had after graduated Thomas Dale High School, and now attends John Tyler Community College. Reyes said the Habitat for Humanity apprenticeship was a dream job that brought her closer to her goal of becoming an architect.

"I thought it was an amazing opportunity," she said. "You get to help the community out."

Reyes said the man asked about directions. She helped him by looking up an address on her phone, in the doorway of the house. She said when she turned away, the man grabbed her neck, demanding money and choking her.

"It was like my whole body was confused. I didn't know what was happening," said Reyes.

Reyes struggled to break free, throwing a drink at the man, and managing to fall to the floor.

She then saw a pocket knife in his hand.

"When I saw the knife, I really knew it was serious," she said. "I didn't know if I'd make it out."

Her supervisor, a man in his 60?s, rushed to help, and began struggling with the suspect.

The supervisor was stabbed four times, twice in his chest and twice in his back. Reyes was also knifed in the back of her leg.

"His whole shirt was just soaked in blood," she said.

The suspect fled on foot down an alley towards Forest Hill Avenue.

Both Reyes and her supervisor were rushed to the hospital. The supervisor is now in stable condition, but still in the hospital.

Jane Helfrich, CEO of the Richmond area Habitat for Humanity, said nothing like this has ever happened in their 33 years in Richmond.

"I'd like our community to keep these two valued employees in their prayers during their recovery and hope for a speedy return to habitat," said Helfrich.

Helfrich said Habitat for Humanity will take care of all of the medical bills for both Reyes and the supervisor. She also said they'd be looking into further security measures at job sites "in the future to both protect the volunteers and employees. "

Richmond's Habitat for Humanity has more than 3,000 volunteers donating their time and sweat, each year. The organization also employs 42 staff members.

Reyes moved slowly Monday, having difficulty sitting down, as she recovers. She says she will not be deterred from returning to Habitat for Humanity, in the future.

"I still love to help people. I'm going to continue to do that through my final days," she said.

Richmond police are seeking possible surveillance video or images from residents in the surrounding area to help with the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call Second Precinct Detective J. Thondique at 804-646-8170 or call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

