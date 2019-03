Are you a fan of the candy that melts in your mouth and not in your hands?

Mars announced its new M&M's Hazelnut Spread-Filled Chocolate Candies are hitting shelves in April.

If you can't wait for the M&M's to come out next month, take to social media using #GoHazelNutty, #MMSFistTaste and #Sweepstakes for a chance to have a pack sent directly to your home within hours!

Promotional rules can be found here.