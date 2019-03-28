Air Force grounds B-1 bomber fleet for 2nd time in under a year

The U.S. Air Force has grounded its entire fleet of B-1 bombers.

"The safety stand-down will afford maintenance and Aircrew Flight Equipment technicians the necessary time to thoroughly inspect each aircraft," the Air Force Global Strike Command said.

"As these inspections are completed and any issues are resolved, aircraft will return to flight."

Crews will inspect the rigging associated with the drogue chute, a parachute that deploys when a pilot or crew member ejects.

It's the second time in less than a year the fleet has been grounded.

The first time was on June 7. The safety stand-down was lifted June 19.

"The safety of Airmen is the command's top priority and this precautionary step will enable the command to correct any potential issues," the command statement said.

