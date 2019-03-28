Dad belts out 'Ave Maria' in lobby of Disney World resort

Justin Gigliello has the musical chops and the training, but not too many people knew about his skills until now.

Justin Gigliello sings 'Ave Maria' in the lobby of the Grand Floridian at Walt Disney World.

That changed when a video of him singing "Ave Maria" in the lobby at Walt Disney World's Grand Floridian Resort near Orlando became a social media sensation and spread his talents to a whole new audience.

His daughter Lyla made it possible when she asked the man playing piano if her dad could sing along.

The video was posted to Facebook and now has hundreds of thousands of views.

"It's crazy! I love it though," Gigliello said. "My daughter constantly asks how many views!"

He isn't just some casual singer tough. Gigliello's Facebook profile says he studied voice performance at Boston Conservatory at Berklee.

He even has a song from his senior recital in 2011 posted on YouTube.com.

Besides being a dad, Gigliello stays busy working for an inspection company and teaching voice and piano lessons. He's also a volunteer firefighter.

For now, Gigliello is enjoying the attention the video is providing.

"We are so overwhelmed with the love and support by everyone!" he said.

