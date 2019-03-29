Airbnb renters find hidden camera inside fake smoke alarm

A couple who rented an Airbnb property for a getaway in California said they feel violated after they discovered a hidden camera inside of a fake smoke alarm, according to a report from KCAL.

"We just wanted a romantic getaway (and) the whole description is what rolled us in. It has good ratings, so we felt comfortable going there," said Alanda Salas, who rented the room with her boyfriend, Christian Aranda.

But their romantic getaway turned cold soon after they checked in on Tuesday night when Aranda noticed something odd about the smoke detector on the wall across from their bed.

"I just opened it up, found there was an SD slot in there, found out there was a micro USB in there, and turned it off, put it away," Aranda said.

Police confirmed that the device was a fake smoke detector hiding a camera.

Salas said 24 other couples have left positive reviews of the room for rent.

She can't help but wonder if others may have been recorded.

"If she's doing it, there are others out there doing it," Salas said. "I want people to know that, suspicious."

The couple confronted the homeowner, who identified herself as Pauline.

They say she told them she just put the device up that morning.

But the same device appears to in the Airbnb photo advertising the room for rent.

"She's like, 'I'm (going to) call the cops.' I was like, 'call them, I already called them,'" Aranda said.

Attempts to reach Pauline were unsuccessful.

Airbnb released a statement on the matter.

"The safety and privacy of our community - both online and offline - is our priority," the company said. "Airbnb's policies prohibit hidden cameras in listings, and we take reports of any violations very seriously. We promptly removed this host from our platform and completely refunded Ms. Salas."

Police said after looking at the fake smoke alarm, they did not find an SD card or that it had any WiFi capability. Ultimately, no video was recorded.

For that reason, authorities can't move forward with filing charges.

