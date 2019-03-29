'Your a**es are mine!': Police investigating officer captured on video cursing at students

Richmond police are investigating an officer who was captured cursing at students on video.

"Wait until your asses turn 18, then you'll be mine," the officer said in a video captured by a student.

Those are the now viral words seen by over 10, 000 people on social media.

"I expect more, I expect more from them," Tenesha Calloway said.

Tenesha Calloway's daughter was one of the students outside Albert Hill Middle school.

She says the exchange started when the officer drove by and thought he heard something.

The incident occurred on Thursday outside of Albert Hill Middle School, according to parents who say the students were walking to an after-school program when the exchange took place.

"She said the officer drove up backed up and asked what they said," Calloway said.

That's when Calloway claims the comment was made.

"Scared, nervous, not just for my daughter for all of the children because they have to walk by themselves," Calloway said.

This mother of three says enough is enough and is now demanding answers.

"I want an apology and I want to know what the statement meant. What did you mean behind telling children their 'ass was mine,' especially little brown children," Calloway said.

The Richmond Police Department says they are aware of the video and they are investigating the officer.

"The Richmond Police Department is aware of the video. We take these concerns very seriously. The officer in the video is currently being investigated by our Internal Affairs Division. There are no further details at this time," RPD said in a statement.

Mayor Levar Stoney released a statement regarding the video:

"This type of behavior will not be tolerated by any employee of the City of Richmond. I trust that the Richmond Police Department will conduct a quick and thorough investigation and respond accordingly. This behavior is unacceptable. It reinforces stereotypes of our communities that are hurtful and damages the relationship between our police department and the citizens they are charged to serve."

"It's unfortunate and discouraging to look to law enforcement for help and guidance when they emotionally attack young children," Calloway said.

Richmond Public Schools' Superintendent posted on Twitter Friday afternoon that "the officer's behavior is outrageous and repugnant."

He says students "deserve respect and dignity from law enforcement."

Calloway is a proud mother who says these students are already on the right track.

"These are all children that are national junior honor society children, my daughter is Future Business Leaders of America, they don't have disciplinary issues or problems," Calloway said.

The name of the officer has not been released.

