Video: Bus driver beats passenger, loses job after he's attacked with cane

A bus driver lost his job after retaliating when a passenger attacked him with a cane.

The brutal beatdown was recorded on a CTtransit bus on March 4.

The video posted on Facebook by WTNH shows passenger William Horn approaching bus driver Stefan Knox from behind before hitting him in the temple with the handle of his cane and then taking several more swings.

In the video, the 19-year CTtransit employee retaliates, grabbing the cane from Horn. He then punches the man twice and kicks him in the face before moving out of the view of the camera.

The video is silent so it's unknown if anything was said before the altercation took place.

CTtransit said the bus driver went too far.

"The dangerous assault on the bus operator was absolutely unacceptable," the agency said in a statement to WTNH. "The driver understandably and rightfully defended and protected himself upon being attacked.

"Unfortunately, after the incident had been deescalated and the bus operator had left the area while police were en route, the operator chose to return and physically re-engaged his assailant, without provocation. Physically engaging the assailant the second time was inappropriate and dangerous."

Horn was charged with assault in the 3rd degree and breach of peace 2nd degree.

The bus driver has not been charged, according to WTNH.

Copyright 2019 Gray Television Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Warning: video has violent content that some may find disturbing