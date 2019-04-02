Bellevue Community School District members vote on a new elementary school

Members of the Bellevue Community School District are once again, headed to the polls. This is their second attempt at getting a bond passed for a new elementary school. The initial one in September of 2018 was voted down.

Since the initial proposal, they've shaved 13,000 square feet of the new building. “We really have reduced it down as much as we can reduce it down,” says Tom Meyer, Superintendent of the Bellevue School District. The cost of making renovations to their current space would cost about $4 million more than constructing a new building from scratch. “Our students deserve the best... Our community deserves the best” says Meyer.

Meyer draws attention to the reality that some areas of the school were built in 1848, “I just think the whole aspect of we're in a building that was built before the civil war.” The issues within the building boil down to three main components: safety, space, and energy efficiency.

Allysen Bonifis is a Community School Board member and a mom, “This room is hot when it's hot outside and cool when it's cold outside.” The music room, on the stage of their gym, is one of the areas within the building that lacks heat and AC altogether, and on the days when the class isn't canceled because of weather conditions, it's still not easy to get there.

“The accessibility of this room is just non-existent. We have staff who help our students get on the stage for those who need it” says Bonifis. “We have three kids in this building. To know that their safety is a concern to this community and now they would have access to the educational space they need and as parents, we desire for them.” She says if the bond is passed tonight, it would be a blessing.

Meyer remembers, “As someone once told me, the future is not free and we need to make sure we are doing the best we can for our students and paying it forward for them and their education and ultimately, our society’s future.”

The polls are open from 7:00 A.M. to 8:00 P.M. Tuesday and they’ll be tallying up the votes Tuesday night.

