'I acted a little too hard:' College student in Conn. stabs classmates while rehearsing scene

A University of Hartford student is charged with attempted murder after police say he attacked classmates while rehearsing a scene from the movie, "The Butterfly Effect."

A drama student at University of Hartford allegedly admitted to detectives that his emotions got the best of him while rehearsing and he stabbed two classmates. / (Source: WTIC / CNN VAN)

Police say Jake Wascher, 21, snapped and stabbed two fellow drama students seven times with a kitchen knife on Sunday.

According to a police report obtained by WTIC, Wascher told investigators that he "was curious what it would be like to stab someone."

He continued to say that he was "into his character" and that "my emotions got the best of me, and I acted a little too hard."

Wascher ran from the scene.

University of Hartford students received an alert on their phone telling them not to leave the campus.

Police later found him in the woods on the edge of campus.

Also, this day happened to be part of "Spring Visit Days" at the university when many prospective students were on campus to learn more about the school.

"Really unfortunate day for it to happen because it was accepted students day, so there are a lot of people touring on campus," said Nicholas O'Brien, a student at University of Hartford.

One victim was treated and released from a hospital, and the other remains in critical condition.

Copyright 2019 WTIC via CNN. All rights reserved.