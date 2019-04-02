Kansas woman buys out Payless store to help Nebraska flood relief

A Kansas woman buys out her local Payless Shoe Source to send shoes to help with flood relief in Nebraska.

Those stores are going out of business.

25-year-old Addy Tritt, who recently graduated from Fort Hays State University, told The Hutch Post (CLICK HERE TO READ THE ORIGINAL HUTCHINSON POST ARTICLE) that she wanted to pay it forward.

"I have been so blessed," Tritt told The Hutch Post. "There have been so many great people in my life who have inspired me. I see so many horrible things in the news. So many people have helped me when I was down, I want to help if I can."

All of the shoes at the Payless at Big Creek Crossing in Hays were on clearance for $1. She approached the store about getting the remaining 204 pairs of shoes for $100.

162 pairs are baby shoes, the rest are mostly women's shoes.

The total retail price of those shoes was more than $6,000.

The shoes were then donated through FHSU's agriculture sorority Sigma Alpha over the weekend.