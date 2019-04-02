Rush for 'Avengers: Endgame' tickets causes AMC to crash

Well, this is embarrassing.

Tickets went on sale Tuesday for "Avengers: Endgame" and the AMC ticket site crashed, sending anxious fans to other web pages and apps.

"We want everyone to be able to grab their Avengers: Endgame tickets, but it looks like we've gotten Thanos' snap," AMC Guest Service tweeted.

"We're working on getting things back up and running, and in the meantime, please keep trying our website and our partner sites!"

Service on the AMC ticket site was sporadic into the afternoon.

Other ticket sites like Fandango and Atom didn't appear to be having any problems except for some occasional delays because of heavy volume.

The official opening for the much-anticipated film is Friday, April 26, but advance showings begin a day earlier.

While, you're waiting for tickets, there's a new trailer to watch. It was released by Marvel Australia and New Zealand.

