Kentucky toddler beats stage four cancer

Molly Hughes was diagnosed with stage four neuroblastoma at nearly 5-months-old. / (Source: Chelsea Hughes, WBKO)

In a lifetime, not many will go through what Molly has overcome.

"I don't think people realize, until you actually go through it, just how hard it is," said Molly's mother, Chelsea Hughes.

For many kids, normal looks like what Molly Hughes loves to do now: play outside. You'd never guess she recently underwent 15 months of grueling cancer treatment.

It was the end of January, when she celebrated the end of five rounds of chemo, and now, her family, elated after getting the call that Molly Hughes is cancer-free.

"I kinda just fell to the ground after I got off the phone and I just hugged for her like five minutes," said Chelsea.

So, Molly is trading in 130 nights in a hospital for what every 21-month-old longs for: bubbles, tire swings and sunshine.

"She loves being outside from the time she gets up 'til she goes to bed, she's just wild," said Chelsea. "So full of energy and just loves doing what a baby should be doing."

Before this carefree play day, Molly's normal was chemo, surgery, radiation or other intense procedures.

"With neuroblastoma, it's so aggressive that they have to treat it that hard," explained Chelsea.

From the beginning, the phrase 'Molly Strong' was branded not only on clothing, but visibly lived through this little fighter.

"She would just bounce back after every treatment. I mean it would knock her down for a few days, but then she'd be up playing," said Chelsea.

That strength that got her up playing, family says, was beyond medicine.

"I believe that's what's helped her get through is all the prayers she's had and we just can't thank everybody enough for praying for her and supporting us through all of this," cried Chelsea.

During a spring day in April, hearing the pitter patter of Molly's little feet on the cement, echoes the sound of energy. This is proof she's better, cancer-free.

Those passing by would see her as a normal toddler, and for now she is, but her story of triumph sets her far apart from many children.

As a result of treatment, Molly lost partial hearing. She'll go back to the hospital Monday, and she'll start a trial drug for two years that will help prevent relapse.