Reason for paws: Restaurant takes to social media to reunite stuffed dog with little girl

The tale of a little pink and white stuffed dog is capturing hearts on the internet.

A central Florida Dairy Queen is trying to reunite the precious pooch with its little human. The mission is now in its eighth day.

"We know there is probably a sad kid out there missing their friend," the Dairy Queen 15 miles northeast of downtown Orlando tweeted on Day One.

"Trying to find the owner of this super cute pup. Please help us spread the word and get this lovey back to their person."

A little girl left the stuffed animal at the store when she ate there with her mom on March 23.

They came back looking, store manager Ryan Allen told WESH, "but the employees couldn't find it at that time, so it wasn't until later we actually could find the dog."

The pink and white pup is keeping busy while waiting for her human to return.

The social media campaign is a hit, with thousands sharing the daily adventures.

And after more than a week, hopes are still high that the girl will be reunited with her posh pooch.

"I hope you see this today. I miss you."

