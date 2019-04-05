Warning issued to parents for Fisher-Price baby product after reports of infant deaths

The Consumer Product Safety Commission and Fisher-Price have issued a warning about the Rock 'n Play infant swing due to several reported deaths.

There have been at least 10 infant deaths reported that are related to the Rock 'n Play, according to the CPSC.

[The ABCs of newborn sleep safety]

Medical experts say the product poses a risk because infants typically begin to roll over at three months. If unrestrained, the infants can roll from their back to their stomach or side and suffocate.

"Because deaths continue to occur, CPSC is recommending consumers stop use of the product by three months of age, or as soon as an infant exhibits rollover capabilities," the CPSC warned.

Fisher-Price says parents should stop placing their infants in the Rock 'n Play when they can begin to roll over. It's also important to use the product's three-point harness restraint.

Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.