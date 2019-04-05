Beach club owner lashes out at self-proclaimed Instagram influencers wanting freebies

Gianluca Casaccia had no idea the stir he'd cause when he made a Facebook post lashing out at self-proclaimed Instagram influencers last month.

Casaccia owns White Banana Beach Club Siargao, a restaurant - bar and hotel located on Tuason Beach in the Philippines. The hotel's inbox has become inundated with messages from people claiming to be Instagram influencers seeking free food, drinks and rooms in exchange for exposure to their followers.

On March 25, Casaccia reached his breaking point.

"We kindly would like to announce that White Banana is not interested to 'collaborate' with self-proclaimed 'influencers,'" Casaccia wrote. "And we would like to suggest to try another way to eat, drink, or sleep for free. Or try to actually work."

Casaccia told CNN the post was a "sarcastic and direct attempt" to discourage wannabe-influencers looking for handouts.

"These freeloaders would write 'Hi, I'm an influencer, we like your place, we're staying from xxx February to xxx February, we're three people, you provide food and drinks and we draft an Instagram post and we tag you on our story,'" Casaccia told CNN. "I think it's offensive. I initially thought they were trolling us."

If the age of the internet has taught us anything, it's that unity is almost never found in a comments section. Casaccia's post was no exception.

While plenty of people agreed with White Banana's stance against entitled faux influencers, others still chimed to say the hotel handled it the wrong way and there's no harm in trying for a deal.

Some felt Casaccia was being opportunistic because he used the new-found Facebook popularity to promote White Banana's Instagram account. His original post has been shared more than 3,000 times and garnered more than 12,000 reactions, a number that's sure to climb as it media outlets pick up the story.

Casaccia told The New York Times he doesn't have a problem with real influencers, which he considers to be accounts with at least half a million followers.. He just doesn't want to do business with freeloaders.

"A real influencer is called as such by the rest, he does not address him/herself as an influencer. They are bloggers. We have actually collaborated with a few of them, in different terms and conditions, and we support them," Casaccia said in a follow-up post to clarify White Banana's position. "There are real influencers, that in case we will contact them and pay or offer something. But look, they've never contacted us, as they don't need us. We need them.

The social media storm created Casaccia's initial post has come and gone. He told CNN the messages died down for a bit, but have since picked back up.

Even so, he said people have been less demanding.

"I didn't want to give any lessons but someone had to address the elephant in the room," he told CNN. "I can't believe we became world famous for saying the most obvious thing in the world: Pay your bills."

Meanwhile, White Banana announced a new cocktail that's designed "to please your tongue and warm up your hearts." They named it "The Influencer."

Copyright 2019 Gray Television Group, Inc. All rights reserved.