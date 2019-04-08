Police: Barefoot Kentucky man arrested after dancing on cars in Walmart parking lot

Police in Kentucky arrested an Estill County man after receiving reports that he was dancing barefoot on top of cars at a Walmart parking lot.

An arrest report states Richmond police responded to Walmart on the Eastern Bypass early Sunday morning after receiving reports of the dancing man.

When officers arrived, they talked to Jeffery Smith, 55, of Ravenna who said he was dancing in the parking lot for no reason. Smith showed signs of slurred speech and being unsteady on his feet. He said he had taken his usual prescriptions but nothing else.

Smith was arrested and charged with public intoxication. When he was taken to jail, police say he had what appeared to be crystal methamphetamine in his pocket. Police then charged him with possession of methamphetamine and promoting contraband.