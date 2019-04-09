Canadian man died in Florida; His family said they drove back to Quebec with his body to avoid US hospitals

Canadian border agents discovered that a family had driven from Florida to Quebec with their deceased family member's body in the backseat of their car.

The family cited the high cost of U.S. healthcare, plus the cost of shipping the body back to Canada, as the reason they didn't stop at a hospital, CTV News reported.

Fernand Drapeau, 87, was with his son and wife on his way back home to Quebec from Florida when he suffered a heart attack and died, CTV News said.

His family decided to keep driving home to Canada.

The body was discovered by border agents at the crossing between New York and Quebec early the morning of March 31, Global News Canada said.

They border agents called an ambulance, but paramedics pronounced Drapeau dead at the scene.

Authorities said they believe the man had been dead at least two days by the time the family reached the Canadian border, CTV News said.

The incident is under investigation, but no charges have yet been filed.

Border officials at the crossing said it was the first time they'd experienced an incident like this.

