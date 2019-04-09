Surveillance video shows 18-wheeler crashing into Alabama daycare; no children hurt

An 18-wheeler crashed into a daycare on Tuesday morning, none of the children or caretakers inside were hurt.

Surveillance video shows an 18-wheeler crashing into a daycare in Tarrant

The accident happened on Cedar Street and Highway 79 at the Precious Seeds Learning Center at the Mustard Seed Faith Cathedral. The 18-wheeler crashed into the sanctuary, and the children and teachers were in another building.

Birmingham Fire and Rescue says 49 children and seven caretakers were inside the building at the time of the crash.

Seven vehicles were involved in the crash, six of the vehicles were occupied. Five people were hurt, and two were taken to the hospital.

Children and their parents were reunited shortly after the incident.

