Camel turns heads at PetSmart in Michigan

Will that be one hump or two?

Customers at a Michigan PetSmart got a surprise over the weekend when Lewis Farms & Petting Zoo brought a camel in a for a visit.

"We took Jeffrey out for a little adventure today!" the petting zoo posted to its Facebook page.

While meandering the store aisles, someone jokingly asks, "Where's the camel food at?"

Later, Jeffrey runs into a couple holding a toddler, who seems a bit intimidated by the tall four-legged visitor.

"Ever seen one of these at a PetSmart before?"

The child turns away, but the parents answer, "No."

There seems to be an unofficial competition underway to see who can bring the most unexpected animal to their local pet store.

A few weeks ago, a Texas man brought a massive African Watusi steer named Oliver into a Petco near Houston.

Petco has a policy that says "all leashed pets are welcome" at its stores.

And Oliver isn't the only unique critter to pay a visit to Petco. The world's largest rodent also stopped by.

"We had a Capybara come visit us one day!" Nikki Collins said on Facebook. "I love my job at Petco!"

