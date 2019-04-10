Suspect angry that generous man didn't pay for Waffle House meal shot him in head, deputies say

After paying for customers' food and handing out money, a man was fatally shot at a Waffle House because, deputies say, some weren't happy he wasn't so generous with them.

Ezekiel Hicks, 25, is charged with first-degree murder and not having a license to carry a concealed firearm. He is being held at the Alachua County Jail, WCJB reports. No bond has been set.

Deputies say they responded to a call early Sunday morning from Waffle House employees about a fight at the Gainesville, FL, location between Hicks and 41-year-old Craig Brewer.

According to the Gainesville Sun, Brewer had been paying for other customers' food and giving out money to some of them. Brewer's generosity allegedly led to resentment from one female customer who was at the Waffle House with Hicks.

Deputies told the Gainesville Sun the woman got angry because Brewer had not paid for her meal, and that led to the argument between the two men.

Deputies say Hicks then went out to his car, retrieved a handgun and returned to the restaurant. At least one bystander tried to keep Hicks from going back inside, but the suspect persisted.

While he and Brewer fought near the entrance, Hicks pulled the gun out of his pants and shot the 41-year-old in the head, killing him, according to the sheriff's office.

Deputies said believe the shooting occurred just before or as they were arriving on scene. They said they quickly located and arrested Hicks.

The sheriff's office released 911 calls from the scene Monday.

In one recording, a caller can be heard saying, "A dude in a big shirt, a really big dude in a green shirt with dreads came in, shot some dude in the head and ran away."

Deputies say surveillance video from inside the restaurant captured the entire incident. The video has been delivered to the state attorney's office, where it is being held as evidence.

A 9mm handgun believed to be involved in the crime was also recovered on scene, the sheriff's office reports.

The restaurant was reopened as soon as Sunday afternoon.

A spokesman with the sheriff's office said at the time of the incident, there were a number of large groups at the Waffle House and other businesses along the same road. Some of those groups had been at a concert that had just taken place in Newberry, FL.

Copyright 2019 WCJB and Gray Television Group, Inc. All rights reserved.