Preschool to pay out $15K after employee fed child Taco Bell hot sauce

A settlement order approved Tuesday in Charleston County courts states that an insurance company on behalf of a Charleston preschool will pay out $15,000 after a school employee fed a child Taco Bell hot sauce.

The order cites court testimony which states that in November of 2018, an employee at Sea Island preschool on Folly Road "improperly" fed the child Taco Bell hot sauce.

According to settlement documents, $5,000 will go to the child's parents for attorneys fees while $10,000 will go toward an annuity for the child which will be payable when the child turns 18 years old.

As part of the settlement, the child's parents agreed to release all other claims against the preschool.

Settlement documents stated the child, "responded well to treatment and has reached maximum medical improvement."

