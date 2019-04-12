Teen son charged with murder of parents found dead in N. Carolina home

A teenager is charged with murder after his parents were found dead at a Watauga County home Wednesday night.

Deputies say they found the victims - identified as 44-year-old Tanya Mae Borlase and 43-year-old Jeffrey David Borlase - dead at a house on Orchard Road in Deep Gap around 10:32 p.m. Deputies said they were responding to a "suspicious incident" call.

Tanya Borlase was found outside of the house in a pickup truck and Jeffrey Borlase was found in the yard, according to investigators.

The couple's son, 17-year-old Tristan Borlase, was found after a vehicle entered in the National Crime Information Center database was located in Tennessee and stopped by law enforcement there, according to Watauga County Sheriff Len Hagaman.

On Friday, officials confirmed that the teen is charged with murder in his parents' death.

There is no word on how the parents may have been killed. The incident appears to have been domestic, according to officials.

"The biggest thing that I think we need to get across is that the public was never in any danger, it was just one of these situations that arises, very unfortunate, very sorry that it happens," Hagaman said on Thursday. "Anytime you have a domestic situation they can obviously get out of control, and maybe that's what happened."

Copyright 2019 WBTV. All rights reserved.