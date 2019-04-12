Louisiana man facing 1,000 child pornography charges; $1M bond set

Multiple law enforcement sources said that a Livonia, Louisiana man was arrested following an investigation involving child pornography.

Brian Lemoine, 37, was arrested on the morning of Thursday, April 11 on 500 counts of pornography involving juveniles. He was transported to the Pointe Coupee Parish Jail.

On Friday, April 12 the Louisiana Bureau of Investigation's Cyber Crime Unit charged Lemoine with an additional 500 counts of distributing pornography involving juveniles under the age of 13.

It comes after a joint investigation by numerous agencies including the FBI, Louisiana Attorney General's Office, Louisiana State Police, Homeland Security Investigations, the Livonia Police Department, and the Pointe Coupee and East Baton Rouge sheriff's offices.

The FBI says Lemoine was found to be in possession of several thousand child porn images, with at least 500 of those of juveniles under age 13.

A judge set Lemoine's bond at $1 million.

