Mystery mashed potatoes are being left around a Mississippi neighborhood

No, this is not a late April Fool's joke!

Mashed potato mystery in Mississippi / Source: Michaela Lin via WLBT

Mashed potatoes are randomly being placed around the front yards in some Mississippi neighborhoods. WLBT spoke with a few neighbors who are just surprised as you are!

"As I walked out of my door my neighbor said, 'What is that on your mailbox?' And I said 'Umm.. It looks like a bowl of mashed potatoes. I have no idea what this is?'" said Belhaven resident Michaela Lin. "I had no idea what to think when I saw it!"

The face behind the mysterious mashed potatoes is leaving questions for neighbors around the Belhaven community.

What does it mean? And will they strike again?

Lin quickly learned from her neighbor across the street that she wasn't the only one.

"Thankfully she told me that her friend on Facebook found a bowl in his car this morning, so then I thought 'Oh, this is happening a lot today?'"

That's when she realized the person behind the mashed potatoes might be someone they know.

"So far I have realized some of the 'victims' of the mashed potatoes are actually staff or Belhaven students or alumni. I feel like there has to be a connection there!"

Jordan Lewis has lived in the Belhaven Community for the past 5 years. She says she has yet to witness something this strange.

"I walked outside yesterday morning at 7 a.m. and I got in my car and that's when I noticed a white bowl on my windshield. It was full of rain water. I threw it away and I was grossed out by it," admitted Lewis.

She says she thinks her neighborhood was just a target of a practical joke.

"I just thought this is a harmless prank by some kids or college students in the area."

"I think they have done a good job of keeping themselves anonymous. Whoever it is, I am excited to see if they do something like this again," confessed Michaela Lin with a laugh.

So the question remains... what is the story behind these mysterious mashed potatoes?

The Belhaven community says they are eager to find out.

Copyright 2019 WLBT via Gray News. All rights reserved.