One person taken to the hospital after shooting in Davenport

One person is in the hospital after a shooting Thursday night in Davenport.

Police say it happened around 9:10 p.m. and officers responded to the area of 1500 block of Fillmore Street for a shooting victim. A 16-year-old male was found with a gunshot wound and was taken to Genesis Hospitals with life-threatening injuries.

Officers found a scene and conducted a canvass of the area.

No other information is being released at this time.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to “DO WHAT’S RIGHT” and call the Davenport Police Department at 563-326-6125 or submit an anonymous tip via our mobile app entitled “CityConnect Davenport, IA.