35-year-old Katy Dennison spends six days a week training at CrossFit Kilo II in Iowa City and all that hard work in the gym is paying off.

Dennison is ranked in the top 100 in the world after the recent CrossFit Open. Dennison competed against 27 thousand athletes in the 35-39-year-old age group.

Katy has a goal to make the CrossFit games in Madison, Wisconsin and compete for the title of the fittest women in the world.