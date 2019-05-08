Texas man placed in hospice has final wish: get his 11 rescue dogs adopted

A Texas man was recently given one week to live. His final wish is to get his 11 rescue dogs adopted.

A Texas man says his final wish is to get his rescue dogs adopted. (Source: KSAT/CNN)

For two years, 71-year-old Richard Ewers has been taking in dumped or stray dogs. Volunteers and donors also stepped in to help vaccinate, spay and neuter the dogs, repair his fence and adopt the dogs out.

But during that time, Ewers was diagnosed with stomach cancer. Recently, he was put into hospice and given about a week to live.

Mary Oyler and other volunteers with "Save Our Strays San Antonio" have been coming to Ewers' home every day to feed the dogs, spend time with them and give them water.

"We are all very saddened by this, of course, and we want to make that last wish come true for him," Oyler said.

Eleven dogs out of 27 are left since KSAT started following Ewers' story last year.

Oyler said she's hoping the final 11 dogs can be adopted to prevent them from being picked up by the county.

"It would add a lot more stress to what they're going through already," she said. "Not having Mr. Richard here, there's confusion, there's loneliness, there's depression."

Oyler said the conditions the dogs are living in are not ideal.

"There's no one to give them attention and love," she said. "There is no running water, there is no electricity."

She said whoever adopts or fosters the dogs will need to be patient.

"All they've ever known is Mr. Richard. So, it's going to require a family that will have a lot of patience," Oyler said.

A Facebook page called "Helping Mr. Richard and His Dogs" was created for anyone interested in adopting or fostering the dogs.

All the dogs have been spayed or neutered, but they'll need to be taken to the vet for checkups.

Copyright 2019 KSAT via CNN. All rights reserved.