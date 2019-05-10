Sinkhole opens up at Fla. high school

It’s a scary sight for students and teachers at a Florida high school.

A sinkhole was discovered near the culinary arts building of Tarpon Springs High School. (Source: Bay News 9/CNN)

A sinkhole opened up on the campus of Tarpon Springs High School near a retention pond close to a culinary arts building on campus.

Police and city officials are on the scene to investigate.

At this time, students are staying in class, and parents have been told not to pick them up early.

However, students and staff are being asked to stay away from the hole, and culinary students have been moved to another building.

