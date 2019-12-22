Davenport While it is officially winter in the QCA apparently Mother Nature didn't get the memo. We will have near record highs ahead Christmas with most areas hitting the 50s each afternoon. Unfortunately this will not give us a White Christmas for the 4th time in the last five years. Looking on the bright side though, days are starting to get longer. We will add five seconds of daylight tomorrow and we will continue to add more daylight until Summer begins next year.
50s Ahead Of Christmas & Days Are Getting Longer!
By Kevin Phelps |
Posted: Sun 5:16 AM, Dec 22, 2019