50s Next Few Days

Well above normal temperatures are likely the next few days along with a few days near 60° if the clouds cooperate. That's right if we can get a morning filled with sun either today or tomorrow we could make a run at some record highs ahead of Christmas. This will likely be tough to do today, but highs will still reach the 50s with or without clouds. Get out and enjoy it because more active weather will return either this weekend or next week by the New Year holiday.