50th Honor Flight of the Quad Cities

Thursday morning nearly 100 veterans and their guardians headed to Washington, D.C. on the Honor Flight of the Quad Cities' 50th flight.

This was the first trip since Honor Flight of the Quad Cities founder Bob Morrison passed away in early October.

Morrison founded the area's initiative 10 years ago and personally led the first 33 Honor Flights from the Quad Cities.

Since it was founded, nearly 5,000 veterans have experienced memorials built to honor their service in the nation's capital.

Steven Garrington, the current Hub Director says each honor flight costs on average between $80,000 and $100,000 and all are made possible by donations and volunteers.

Deborah Ramey, a marine veteran on Thursday's flight says, "I never ever thought that my bucket list would be so full to be able to be on board and to see the sights with my fellow veterans. What an honor."

Shortly before 7 a.m. Thursday, the snow was coming down in Moline, but fortunately caused no delay for the flight as it prepared to head to Washington, D.C.

Verne Wegerer, a veteran on the Honor Flight says, "Today is one of those days where you see other people and organizations still honoring veterans from many many years ago and that is gratifying."

For many people, it was their first Honor Flight, but for Vietnam veteran David Woods, it's a treasured tradition.

Woods says, "I've probably been on 20 of them out to DC as a guardian and as a shift commander but this is my first as a vet. to enjoy it that way."

Ramey says, many who served and upon when they returned "didn't get the 'thank yous' when they got off."

Thursday was a day to properly thank those veterans and give them a warm heroes sendoff.

Volunteer Rich Busch, who accompanied his father on the flight says, "I think the hopes is that the snow is gone and he makes a safe trip and we get a lot of pictures and a lot memories and maybe he starts talking about his experience when we're over there."

Organizers encourage the public to come to Quad City International Airport and welcome the veterans home when they return Thursday night.