7-month-old missing after mother arrested

The Bismarck Police Department is asking for help locating a missing seven month old.

According to a press release, LeahMae Dawn Morsette was last seen around 1 a.m. Monday morning in the 300 block of West Arbor Avenue. She was reported missing by police around 9 p.m.

Authorities say they arrested her mother, Dawn Morsette, MOnday evening. Jail records show the 27-year-old from Bismarck was arrested for child neglect and preventing arrest on a felony charges.

Police said Morsette couldn’t tell officers where LeahMae was or who she was with.

LeahMae is Native American with curly black hair and brown eyes. Police said she could be wearing a tan onesie with shorts or a magenta shirt with pink shorts.

If you have any information on her location, you are asked to contact police at 701-223-1212.

