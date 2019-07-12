Moline taking steps to become a more bike friendly community

If you drive around Moline, you might notice some markings on some streets around the city. The city says it is working toward making itself a more bicycle friendly community and crews are putting down pavement markings for shared bike lanes and designated bike lanes are being painted throughout the City.

Here is what it says on the city's website about the project: In the Spring of this year, City Council expressed interest in identifying and marking bikeways in Moline. City staff reached out to the local biking community for support and advice on where to best locate dedicated bicycle routes. The City Council subsequently chose to identify two east/west routes on 12th Avenue and Coal Town Road. They also identified three north/south routes on 60th Street, 41st Street, and 14th / 16th Street.

Moline residents may have seen markings on the roadway with a bicycle and a double chevron. This symbol is a shared bicycle lane arrow, commonly referred to as a “sharrow.” Sharrows are common throughout communities across the U.S. and Moline is joining in on the movement. These sharrows inform bicyclists of the preferred bicycle route through town and reminds drivers that the road is to be shared between bicycles and drivers.

It is important to note that the sharrows don’t change anything for drivers and vehicles that currently use the street. Per state law, bicyclists have the same rights to driving lanes as motorists. The City is merely identifying routes bicyclists should utilize. If a driver comes up on a slower moving bicyclist, they should wait for a safe opportunity to pass legally as if it were a vehicle.

This effort is part of Moline’s long-term bikeways plan. Future efforts include a new connection of the Ben Butterworth Trail along the Mississippi River to the new bike trail path being constructed as part of the new I-74 Mississippi River Bridge. Moline is also in the planning stages for a bike path that will connect the Ben Butterworth Trail to the Kiwanis Trail along the Rock River through downtown and the 19th Street corridor.

The City of Moline encourages you to use the new, designated bike routes and thanks you for your cooperation.

Residents are encouraged to visit the City’s website for more information, or contact Matt Moore at 309-524-2354 or via email at mmoore@moline.il.us.