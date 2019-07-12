3 missing Tenn. children found safe in Minnesota

TBI reports the three missing girls from Maury County have been found safe.

Law enforcement located them, along with their non-custodial parents in Minnesota. Police report the parents are currently in custody.

TBI issued an endangered child alert for three children missing from Maury County on Tuesday.

Investigators said Analia Essex, Abigail Christian and Michale Christian were believed to be with their non-custodial parents, Amanda Essex and Michael Dareel Christian.

Analia, 6, has brown hair, brown eyes and weighs 50 pounds. Abigail, 2, has blonde hair, blue eyes and weighs 35 pounds. Michale, 1, has brown hair, blue eyes and weighs 25 pounds.

TBI said the parents were wanted for custodial interference.

The children and parents were originally last seen on July 9 in Van Buren County.

Copyright 2019 WVLT News. All rights reserved.