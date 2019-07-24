Mother of 5-year-old, who brought her dead to hospital, charged with her murder

An Alexandria woman has been charged with second-degree murder in connection to the death of her 5-year-old child on July 17.

Jasmine Anderson | Photo Source: APSO

Bond has been set at $500,000 for Jasmine Anderson, 24 of Alexandria, who was arrested on Tuesday for second degree murder for allegedly killing her 5-year-old daughter, Audrey Chelette.

According to the Alexandria Police Department, Jasmine Anderson, 24, of Alexandria, was picked up on Tuesday morning in Bunkie and transported to the Avoyelles Parish Sheriff's Office for booking before being taken to the Alexandria Police Department for questioning. She will be booked into the Rapides Parish jail afterward.

According to the initial report by the Alexandria Police Department, on July 17 at approximately 1:40 p.m., police were dispatched to Christus St. Francis Cabrini Hospital in reference to Anderson bringing in her dead 5-year-old daughter, Audrey Chelette.

The hospital told police that Chelette was dead upon arrival and that Anderson told the hospital staff that she had been in a single-vehicle crash and that “Chelette’s head and neck had struck the front passenger’s side window.”

Police took photos of the vehicle, a 2001 Dodge. The responding officer spoke to Anderson but was “only able to get information about her and Chelette.” Detectives arrived shortly after that.

Police have since said that the injury did "not seem consistent with what would occur during a crash." Investigators could be seen combing a field on Friday morning at a spot where they believe Chelette's death may have occurred.

“I want to thank all of our officers who worked so hard to investigate this case,” said Chief Jerrod King after Anderson's arrest. “The wrongful death of a child is a horrible thing to see, and these men and women have maintained their professionalism and pursued the case with their customary diligence.

“I want to specifically commend Sergeant Butler and Corporal Daigre of our Traffic Division, who spent hours painstakingly recreating the suspect’s movements and discovering the location of the crime," Chief King continued. "I also want to thank District Attorney Phillip Terrell, with whom we’ve been working on this case since the beginning to ensure a complete and thorough investigation.”

News Channel 5 has learned that on April 23, 2019, Chelette’s 4-year-old brother also passed away. Police were dispatched to a home on Princeton Street. According to an official report from police, Anderson told the responding officer “she woke up and went to the bathroom, and that is when she observed (name redacted) on the floor not breathing. Anderson advised it had been approximately 45 minutes” since she had last seen her child. The report states that they eventually got a pulse from the child at Cabrini Hospital, but he died two days later.

Public obituaries show the children’s father also passed away in 2016.

Police have given this statement to News Channel 5 after questions from the public started to pop up about if the other deaths will be re-examined: "We are aware of the previous incident, however, it would be premature to link this case to previous cases while it is still under investigation."

