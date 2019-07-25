Pregnant dog abandoned in vacant lot while in labor

The Toledo Area Humane is investigating a case of animal cruelty after a pregnant dog was abandoned Wednesday while in labor.

A pregnant dog was rescued by Toledo Police and the Toledo Area Humane Society after she was found abandoned while in labor. (Source: WTVG)

According to WTVG, officers were called out to a vacant lot off of Walnut Street around 11 AM, after a neighbor reported seeing the dog being left in a field.

"The only description we have is a four-door maroon sedan," Officer Greg Rayot said.

Rayot says a neighbor saw the driver push the dog out of the passenger door before leaving the scene.

"She was looking terrible and in a lot of pain," Rayot said. "We gathered her in some towels and brought her back for an emergency c-section."

"She already had two puppies and was trying to give birth to the rest of her puppies," said Stephen Heaven, President and CEO of the Toledo Area Humane Society. "Occasionally we will find dogs that are pregnant and abandoned, but rarely is one half way through giving birth to a litter."

The dog, who was given the name Elle, was rushed in for an emergency surgery where seven more puppies were removed.

"She couldn't pass the next one, it was stuck in the canal because it was too big," said Vice President of the Toledo Area Humane Society, Kelly Sears. "She was probably abandoned because of that."

Sears says due to Elle's condition and the odor, it appears she started to give birth more than 24 hours ago.

"The whole labor process she was in intense discomfort," said Sears. "Once the puppy was stuck, it was just nonstop, unbelievable pain."

"We were unable to save four of the puppies," Heaven said. "We saved two of the puppies that were inside of her, plus the two puppies that she had been abandoned with."

Elle and her four pups are now on the road to recovery, receiving treatment from the Humane Society.

"She is very dehydrated and underweight as well, so we are trying to get some fluids into her," Heaven said.

After Elle makes a full recovery, she and her puppies will be placed in foster care until they are old enough for adoption.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact the Toledo Area Humane Society.